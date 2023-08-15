Federal government has gone more than six months without appointing an ethics watchdog

The federal government has gone without a conflict-of-interest and ethics watchdog for more than six months — a vacancy that the most recent commissioner says is putting investigations on hold and could allow violations to go unnoticed.

Mario Dion retired in February after serving as the last permanent conflict-of-interest and ethics commissioner.

A longtime staffer in that office, Martine Richard, took on an interim role in April. But she resigned within weeks in response to controversy over the fact that she is the sister-in-law of Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

Investigations that normally would be conducted by a commissioner are on pause until a permanent replacement is found.

Dion said the role serves as a good safeguard to detect corruption.

"It's a little bit like judicial appointments. If you don't appoint judges, it will be hard to deliver justice," Dion said.

"So it means that things can go essentially unpunished and unnoticed for a period of time until a new person has been appointed."

This is the longest period of time Canada has gone without a commissioner since the current version of the watchdog role was created in 2007, following the passage of the Conflict of Interest Act.

Dion, who told The Canadian Press he is currently helping with the hiring process, said it's not surprising that a candidate hasn't been chosen yet.

The field is narrow and few people would qualify for the job, or even want it, he said.

Act limits who can be ethics commissioner

Under the Parliament of Canada Act, the commissioner must be a former judge, a former Senate ethics officer, a former ethics commissioner or a former member of a federal or provincial board, commission or tribunal who has relevant experience.

Dion noted that provincial and territorial jurisdictions all have ethics watchdogs in place. "The federal level is the only level at this point in time who doesn't have any ethics commissioner," he said.

The absence of a commissioner can create a backlog of investigations and the more time passes, the more difficult it can be to compile evidence related to a complaint, he said.

"So [investigations] are not dead. It's not disappeared. But it's not being taken care of when it should be," Dion said.

The Office of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner wouldn't say if any investigations are currently on hold.

It added in a media statement that all investigations are conducted in private until a report is completed, in accordance with the law.

The Privy Council Office, which is tasked with the process for appointing a commissioner, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dion said several candidates have contacted him to find out more about the position and he is extending all the assistance he can so that the position can be filled as soon as possible.