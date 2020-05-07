Trudeau expected to unveil more details on plan to boost essential workers' pay

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce more details later this morning about how a shared program with the provinces to top up payments for low-wage essential workers will work.

Last month, the federal government announced that a plan to boost the salaries of essential workers who make less than $2,500 a month — including those working in long-term care facilities for the elderly, front-line workers in hospitals and people working in the food industry — was in the works after talks with premiers.

Those cost-sharing agreements are expected to involve a temporary transfer of federal funds to the provinces and territories, so each region can decide for itself which will get the pay boost.

Some provinces have already moved ahead.

For example, the Saskatchewan government recently announced that employees making less than $2,500 a month while working in a field with vulnerable people are eligible for a wage top-up of $400 per month for 16 weeks. That includes long-term care homes, daycares and shelters.

Ontario already moved ahead with a plan to provide a $4-per-hour salary increase for front-line workers as part of a temporary pandemic payment to recognize their efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

More details about the cost-sharing agreements are expected when Trudeau makes his remarks at 11:15 a.m. ET in front of Rideau Cottage.

The crisis emerging in Canada's long-term care facilities, where residents account for a disproportionate number of Canada's deaths so far, has shone a spotlight on health and personal care workers' typically lower salaries. They often work in multiple homes, which can spread the virus.

With some facilities struggling to keep a full staff, both Ontario and Quebec, which lead in coronavirus cases, have requested help from the military.