O'Toole calls on MPs to reject 'performance politics' in final House speech

In his final speech in the House of Commons, former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole called on MPs to focus on fostering respectful debate at a time when "performance politics is fuelling polarization."

O'Toole took aim at social media in his Monday address, saying that the House has become a place where politicians are more focused on generating clips than on national debates.

"We are becoming elected officials who judge our self worth by how many likes we get on social media, but not how many lives we change in the real world," he said. "We're becoming followers of our followers when we should be leaders.

"Social media did not build this great country but it is starting to tear its democracy down."

The Ontario MP said political debates have become so divisive that "Canadian families are in some cases finding it difficult to talk to each other about important issues."

"If we ever want to change this and begin to have respectful and serious discussions again … that change needs to start right here in Canada's House of Commons," O'Toole said.

O'Toole led the Conservatives in the 2021 election and served as official Opposition leader from August 2020 until February 2022.

He said the electoral success of any one party or politician shouldn't get in the way of national unity.

Then-Conservative leader Erin O’Toole addresses supporters at an election night event in Oshawa, Ont., in the early hours of Sept. 21, 2021. O'Toole thanked his family during his final speech in the House of Commons on Monday. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

During his speech, O'Toole thanked his family, staff, volunteers and constituents for supporting him for more than a decade in Parliament.

The military veteran-turned-lawyer was first elected in a 2012 byelection. He served as parliamentary secretary to the minister for international trade, then as veterans affairs minister during the final year of Stephen Harper's Conservative government before it lost power in 2015.

O'Toole took a first crack at running for the party leadership in the crowded 2017 race to replace Harper. He finished third.

He ran successfully a second time in 2020, beating out his chief opponent, former cabinet minister Peter MacKay.

MPs thank O'Toole for years of service

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre rose after O'Toole's speech to thank his predecessor.

"Whatever [next] chapter he decides to write in his life, one thing is for sure. It will be consistent with the life of service that has personified everything we have done to date," Poilievre said.

Government House leader Mark Holland stood to thank O'Toole for his time in Parliament and in the armed forces.

"[O'Toole] and I had very vigorous debates and disagreements," Holland said. "But in one another's eyes, we see a love for our community, a love for our country and a desire to serve."

Bloc Québécois MP Simon-Pierre Savard-Tremblay, NDP MP Daniel Blaikie and Green Party Leader Elizabeth May all stood to thank O'Toole and wish him well.

O'Toole announced in March that he would be leaving his seat once the House rises for the summer break. The House of Commons is slated to sit until the end of next week.