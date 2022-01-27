Conservative caucus revolt triggers vote on Erin O'Toole's leadership

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is facing an internal revolt and some members of his caucus are prepared to trigger a vote on his future as early as Wednesday, sources told CBC News.

MPs opposed to O'Toole's leadership have collected enough signatures — 35 have signed on to the effort so far — to hold a secret ballot to decide his fate, sources said.

A vote by 50 per cent plus one of the 119 sitting Conservative MPs calling on O'Toole to step down would force him to make way for an interim leader immediately.

Sources tell CBC News that O'Toole's caucus opponents believe they have the necessary votes, with at least 60 MPs agreeing that he has to go.

"He's done it to himself," a source said of O'Toole. "He's done nothing to endear himself to caucus.

"After the election, the support from caucus was a reflex. It wasn't support for Erin, it was, 'C'mon guys, do we really want to do this again?' Erin has done nothing since then to win them over."

The Globe and Mail was the first to report this development.