Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole's moderate message falls short, putting leadership in question

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole started this campaign by introducing himself to the country as a more moderate Tory. So far, the results suggest Canadians didn't buy into the message in a big way.

CBC is projecting that his main opponent Justin Trudeau will once again be prime minister, with a Liberal minority government.

"It's a disappointing night for Conservatives," said former Conservative cabinet minister Lisa Raitt.

Throughout the campaign, O'Toole pitched himself as a new breed of Conservative by distancing himself from the policies of past leaders like Stephen Harper and Andrew Scheer. Harper and Scheer were more closely tied to the Conservative Party's more right-leaning predecessor parties — Reform and Canadian Alliance.

"My priority has been to build a Conservative movement where every Canadian can feel at home. Inclusive, diverse, forward-looking, progressive, worker-friendly," O'Toole said at a campaign stop in Saguenay, Que this month.

"We're not your dad's Conservative Party anymore."

After the leadership campaign and during the election campaign, he repeated his promise that a Conservative government led by him would make sure abortion services are available nationwide.

He also made direct appeals to the LGBT community.

"I think what Erin attempted to do at the beginning was to have Canadians get to know him," said Raitt.

"When he won the leadership, he came out very clearly and he said I am pro-choice, I am an ally of LGBTQ+ community and I'm going to have a plan. And that's exactly what he did starting day one."

Leadership questions begin

But O'Toole may have invited scepticism about his allegiances on the divisive issue of firearm regulations.

In early September, he reversed course on a platform promise to overturn a ban on some 1,500 makes and models of what the government describes as "military-grade weapons."

The Liberal government first introduced the ban with an Order in Council in May 2020, which the Conservative platform promised to repeal. O'Toole said that the ban would remain in place under a Conservative government while a public review of the firearm classification system is conducted.

A supporter waits for results at Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole's election night headquarters during the Canadian federal election in Oshawa, Ont., on Sept. 20, 2021. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

O'Toole fought to change how Canadians concerned about the climate crisis perceive the party — a perception driven in part by the delegates at the party's policy convention who voted to reject adding green-friendly statements to the policy book earlier this year.

One of the first major policy announcements O'Toole introduced was a new climate plan, which was criticized for returning to the lower emissions targets first set by Stephen Harper.

There were some wins for those under the blue banner. The Conservatives gained seats in Atlantic Canada and unseated a cabinet minister, showing some voters are ready for change.

Preliminary results show prominent and outspoken Conservatives like Pierre Poilievre and Michelle Rempel Garner were also rewarded and will return to the House of Commons. The Conservative caucus will be welcoming O'Toole's leadership rival Leslyn Lewis, who spoke directly to the social conservative members in the party and is projected to win.

Given the results, O'Toole's future as leader likely will be called into question. Questions about his future can be expected to dominate his news conferences in the coming hours and days.

His caucus will have to decide if keeping Trudeau to a minority is enough of a win to allow him stay on as leader.

"That's going to be a difficult conversation he's going to be having with members of his caucus," said Raitt.

"Little too early tonight to say it's all bad for him."