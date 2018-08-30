Supreme Court won't hear veterans' lawsuit appeal

An attempt to sue the federal government by a group of disgruntled Afghan veterans has been dealt a final, fatal blow with the Supreme Court of Canada's refusal on Thursday to hear an appeal of their case.

The case of these ex-soldiers has been grinding its way through the court system for over five years and - at one point - featured prominently in the last federal election campaign.

Justice Department lawyers who were trying to quash the lawsuit set off a political firestorm in the veteran's community in 2013 by claiming the federal government had no special obligation to wounded ex-soldiers and their families.

They argued promises of care, dating back to the First World War, were political and not binding on successive governments.

The case was one of the factors which swing the vote among veterans towards the governing Liberals who promised to inject fresh cash into the system and treat those who served with more respect.

The former Conservative government, stung by the political backlash, called a time-out on the lawsuit and embarked on a series of reforms, which the Liberals picked up and expanded once they were in power.

Since 2015, the federal government has set aside $10 billion for improved benefits, but the Liberal government resumed the court case with the aim of getting it thrown out.

No 'social covenant' to vets

Last December, the B.C. Court of Appeal ruled there was no obligation or "social covenant" in Canada to those who have served in the military.

The Supreme Court of Canada was asked earlier this year to hear an appeal. Today, it dismissed that request, and in keeping with standard practice, did not give reasons for its decision.

At the heart of the case is the claim the new system of benefits, introduced in 2006, is not as generous as the one it replaced and that modern soldiers are being discriminated against when compared to those who fought in the world wars and Korea.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau added fuel to fire in January when questioned by a veteran at a town hall about the case.

"Why are we still fighting certain veterans groups in court? Because they're asking for more than we are able to give right now," Trudeau said. The person asking the question in Edmonton was a veteran, who said he lost his leg to an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan.

Some people booed the answer.

Disagreements about how well served veterans may be have been fought on multiple legal fronts. Most recently outspoken advocate Sean Bruyea sued Veterans Affairs Minister Seamus O'Regan for libel in a public dispute over the benefit numbers.