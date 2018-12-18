Ottawa offers $1.6B backstop for energy sector as political tensions with Alberta fester

The federal government is promising more than $1.6 billion — most of it in commercial loans — to support the ailing energy sector, as political tensions in the Ottawa-Alberta relationship simmer.

Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi and International Trade Diversification Minister Jim Carr made the announcement in Edmonton this morning.

The bulk of the money goes to nearly $1 billion in commercial financial support from Export Development Canada. It's meant for oil and gas exporters who want to invest in new technologies and diversify their markets.

The funding package also includes $500 million over three years from the Business Development Bank of Canada to help smaller companies increase operational and environmental efficiency, buy new technology and equipment or expand into new markets.

An additional $150 million is pegged for clean growth and infrastructure projects.

The price for Alberta's crude tumbled to $11 a barrel in late November, inciting panic among industry players and politicians.

"When Alberta hurts, so does Canada," said Sohi, adding the money is available immediately.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley, who was not on hand for today's announcement, has called on Ottawa to help the province buy new rail cars to ship two additional tanker trains full of Alberta crude out of the province every day.

Today's funding announcement didn't mention rail cars.