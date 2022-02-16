Protesters are now barred from taking children to illegal assemblies, officials warn

Government officials are warning parents who bring children to illegal assemblies that they could face massive fines or jail time under new federal measures aimed at stopping the ongoing occupation of downtown Ottawa.

At the start of the week, the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time since its passage in 1988, giving it new powers.

Officials who spoke to reporters Wednesday morning on background said they couldn't say when life will return to normal in Ottawa.

But an official said new measures banning travel to certain protected areas and prohibiting participants from bringing minors to unlawful assemblies could change things on the ground as Ottawa enters its 20th day of occupation.

On Wednesday, police began handing out notices to protesters entrenched in the downtown warning them that they "must leave the area now."

"Anyone blocking streets, or assisting others in blocking streets, are committing a criminal offence and you may be arrested," the notice said.

Images from the Ottawa convoy protests:

The Children's Aid Society of Ottawa put out a statement Wednesday urging parents at the demonstration to make alternate care arrangements "should they become unable to care for their children following potential police action."

"CASO has a mandate to protect a child when their parent becomes unavailable to exercise their custodial rights over the child and the parent has not made adequate provision for the child's care and custody," said the statement.

"If parents and children are separated following police efforts in ending the demonstration in the downtown core, CASO will work to reunite families as soon as possible."

The new measures prohibit public assemblies that disrupt the movement of people, goods and trade, or that support the "threat or use of acts of serious violence against persons or property."

The temporary measures also include:

Fines amounting to thousands of dollars or jail time for those bringing children under the age of 18 to participate in an unlawful assembly.

The same penalties for anyone who participates in the blockades or brings aid — such as food or fuel — to people involved.

A ban on foreign nationals entering Canada to participate in or facilitate an illegal assembly.

Authorization for the RCMP to enforce municipal and provincial laws.

Authorization for banks and insurance companies to freeze participants' accounts and cancel their vehicle insurance.

Those in violation could face a fine of up to $500 on summary conviction, or imprisonment for six months. An indictment comes with a $5,000 fine or up to five years in jail.

The measures define the protected areas where protesters cannot go as Parliament Hill and the parliamentary precinct, hospitals, airports, trade corridors, bridges and the area around infrastructure for water, gas, sanitation and telecommunication utilities.

The protected areas also include official government residences, government buildings and defence buildings, war monuments and cenotaphs.

In declaring a national emergency, the government cited what it called "threats to the security of Canada" that "may include the threat or use of acts of serious violence against persons or property for the purpose of achieving a political or ideological objective."