MPs hold emergency debate tonight to respond to Wilson-Raybould's testimony

The House of Commons will hold an emergency debate tonight on the subject of former justice minister and attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould's testimony before the justice committee Wednesday.

Conservative House leader Candice Bergen asked for the debate early Thursday, a request that was supported by the NDP.

"Somebody is lying, and I would say that it is not the former attorney general," Bergen said.

Emergency debates are held to discuss urgent matters and must take place on the day the request is approved unless the Speaker rules otherwise.

Tonight's debate will take place at the end of the day's business in the House of Commons, which could be as early as 6:30 p.m. ET.

CBC.ca will stream the debate live beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The debate comes as the NDP and the Greens continue to push for the government to call a public inquiry into allegations made by Wilson-Raybould that she is improperly pressured by 11 Prime Minister's Office and other government officials in the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Wilson-Raybould told the committee that she experienced sustained and improper pressure to allow the Quebec-based infrastructure company to avoid a trial on bribery charges through a deferred prosecution agreement.

The corporation faced a 10-year ban on bidding on government contracts if convicted of the criminal charges of bribery.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, meanwhile, continues to call for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down over the affair.