MPs to hold emergency debate on COVID-19 variants

MPs are set to hold an emergency debate in the House of Commons this evening to discuss the federal government's response to the spread of coronavirus variants.

Green Party MP Elizabeth May, who requested the debate, said the discussion should focus on whether the country should shift its COVID-19 strategy from one of mitigation to one of elimination.

"We're now in [the] third wave. There are many aspects of this to discuss but I think the central question is whether we all, collectively, at different orders of government, need to shift from bending the curve to going to zero COVID," May said as she called for the debate.

"To actually work to eliminate COVID from Canada by learning from what the Atlantic provinces are doing and what other provinces did."

The debate will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

Coronavirus cases have surged again across many provinces, with more transmissible variants of concern making up a rising number of cases.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said today that Canada has identified 70,300 variant cases to date out of a total of 1,139,000 cases since the pandemic began. The B117 variant first identified in the U.K. accounts for almost 96 per cent of the variant cases, Tam said.