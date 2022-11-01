Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Convoy leaders, Tamara Lich, set to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry

One of the main faces of the self-described "Freedom Convoy" will testify today as part of a federal inquiry into last winter's weeks-long protest.

Benjamin Dichter, James Bauder also on the schedule

Inquiry into use of Emergencies Act underway in Ottawa

22 minutes
Live in
22 minutes
The history-making Public Order Emergency Commission, which is reviewing the federal government's use of emergency powers last winter, is hearing testimony in Ottawa. The inquiry is expected to last six weeks.

Three organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" protests in Ottawa are to appear today at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.

Benjamin Dichter, James Bauder and Tamara Lich will testify at the Public Order Emergency Commission, which is examining the use of the emergency powers in mid-February to clear what had become a weeks-long occupation of downtown Ottawa.

Dichter was an early spokesperson of the protest and later helped co-ordinate a cryptocurrency fundraiser for the convoy.

A man and woman speak while seated in a meeting room.
Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich, left, and Chris Barber speak as they wait for the Public Order Emergency Commission to begin on Nov. 1 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Lich was responsible for creating one of the initial online fundraisers and soon became one of the movement's most recognizable leaders.

Bauder created the Canada Unity group that helped develop the original convoy plan.

Ottawa residents, business associations, officials and police have already testified at the public hearings, which are to continue until Nov. 25 and culminate with testimony from federal leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

