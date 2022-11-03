Public inquiry hears about divisions within 'Freedom Convoy' leadership

One of the main spokespeople for the self-described "Freedom Convoy" says he did not agree with a proposed deal, struck between organizers and the city of Ottawa, that would have seen truckers move their vehicles out of residential areas.

Benjamin Dichter was on the stand Thursday at the Public Order Emergency Commission, the public inquiry tasked with investigating the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to end the weeks-long occupation of downtown Ottawa by people protesting pandemic measures last winter.

He said he came to the capital city in January at the invitation of Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the "Freedom Convoy," to be a spokesperson for the protesters.

But he was not on the same page as Lich about striking a deal with the city.

On Feb. 12, Lich exchanged letters with then-mayor Jim Watson, discussing an agreement that would see the truckers move their vehicles away from residential streets.

Dichter said he did not think the negotiations should be happening because they were co-ordinated in part by Ontario Premier Doug Ford's former chief of staff.

Tamara Lich attends the Public Order Emergency Commission in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov 3, 2022. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

"These are the sorts of things that were causing so much anxiety and division," Dichter said.

Dichter said he joined the protests with a goal of ending pandemic-related mandates and spreading a message of "peace, love, freedom and unity."

But he said he ended up in conflict with other organizers over messaging.

Two other protest organizers, Lich and James Bauder, are also scheduled to appear before the commission Thursday, which is holding public hearings until Nov. 25.