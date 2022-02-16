Trudeau kicks off debate on Emergencies Act declaration

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to kick off what's expected to be a raucous debate over his government's decision to trigger the Emergencies Act.

The Liberal government formally tabled its declaration of an emergency in the House of Commons Wednesday night.

The move gives the government new powers to address anti-vaccine mandate protesters tying the city in knots — including the authority to ban travel to certain zones and prohibit people from bringing minors to unlawful assemblies.

The measures in the act have been in effect since cabinet invoked it on Monday, but now MPs get to debate the measures in the act and, potentially, vote on amendments that could limit its powers and scope.

Hinting at the fiery debate to come, interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen called invoking the act a "massive sledgehammer" and said Conservatives will not support it.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet also said his party will not support it.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has said he would support it, but on Wednesday he said he would withdraw that support if the party decides that it constitutes an overreach of government authority.

The debate begins when the House of Commons opens at 10 a.m. ET.

Weekend debate?

The Emergencies Act also stipulates that a debate on the act must take place "without interruption."

The House of Commons is currently scheduled to have a week-long break starting Monday, Feb. 21. It's not yet clear if that break will still take place if the House is in the midst of a complex debate at the time.

Protesters are seen gathering on Wellington Street in Ottawa. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to kick off what's expected to be a raucous debate over his government's decision to trigger the Emergencies Act to remove protesters. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Lametti said all options are being negotiated among House leaders in Parliament.

"There are a number of different ideas being floated," he told CBC's Power & Politics.

"I'm going to let the House leaders determine whether or not we debate late and through the weekend or come back next week, or whether it begins now and gets completed later."