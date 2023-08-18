Content
Elizabeth May frustrated by lack of detail in top secret documents on foreign interference

Green Party co-leader Elizabeth May says she is unable to conclude whether former special rapporteur David Johnston's conclusions on foreign interference were reasonable or not because she hasn't been permitted to review all of the top secret documents he cited to support his conclusions.

Brennan MacDonald · CBC News ·
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.
Green Party Co-Leader Elizabeth May, seen at a press conference on Parliament Hill Friday, said there was not enough detail in the top secret documents she reviewed to conclude whether or not special rapporteur David Johnston's conclusions on foreign interference were reasonable or not. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press )

Green Party Co-Leader Elizabeth May is expressing frustration with the level of information contained in the two top secret documents on foreign interference she was permitted to review this week.

May received top secret security clearance and reviewed the documents compiled by former special rapporteur David Johnston on Wednesday.

"I can't conclude that David Johnston's conclusions were reasonable, nor can I conclude they are unreasonable," May said in a press conference Friday morning.

She said she was not allowed to review the documents Johnston cited to support his conclusions in his 20-page summary.

"The citations and footnotes were to documents described by a title of the memo, the author of a memo, the date and often the designation of how top secret that document is and a page number," said May.

"A document that is laboriously referenced but unavailable does not help me do what David Johnston said we'd be able to do, which was to see how he formed his conclusions and add whether we agree or disagree that his conclusions were reasonable."

May told reporters she has asked the Privy Council Office whether she can review the documents cited by Johnston and is waiting for a response.

