Green Party Co-Leader Elizabeth May is expressing frustration with the level of information contained in the two top secret documents on foreign interference she was permitted to review this week.

May received top secret security clearance and reviewed the documents compiled by former special rapporteur David Johnston on Wednesday.

"I can't conclude that David Johnston's conclusions were reasonable, nor can I conclude they are unreasonable," May said in a press conference Friday morning.

She said she was not allowed to review the documents Johnston cited to support his conclusions in his 20-page summary.

"The citations and footnotes were to documents described by a title of the memo, the author of a memo, the date and often the designation of how top secret that document is and a page number," said May.

"A document that is laboriously referenced but unavailable does not help me do what David Johnston said we'd be able to do, which was to see how he formed his conclusions and add whether we agree or disagree that his conclusions were reasonable."

May told reporters she has asked the Privy Council Office whether she can review the documents cited by Johnston and is waiting for a response.

More to come