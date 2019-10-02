Elizabeth May met 5 undecided Canadian voters. Here's what happened

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May sat down with five undecided voters from across the country to answer questions about how she would tackle the issues that matter most to them.

Tuesday's exchange was the third instalment of The National Presents: Face to Face with the Federal Party Leaders — a CBC News feature that gives five undecided voters five minutes each to grill one of the four federal party leaders. It airs tonight.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau's turn in the hot seat came Monday evening and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer had his turn Tuesday evening.

One of the undecided voters who spoke to May — Danny Ottenbreit, a 35-year-old farmer in Saskatchewan with a wife and a toddler — said he has concerns about how international trading relationships have hurt Canadian farmers.

Ottenbreit asked the Green Party leader about how Canadian farmers' reliance on selling to international markets could be reconciled with her proposal to produce more food for Canadians at home to reduce carbon emissions.

Watch: May answers questions on climate change and global markets from Danny Ottenbreit:

Danny Ottenbreit, 35, is a Saskatchewan farmer who is concerned about the Green Party’s position on agriculture and international trade. 2:46

Shirley Frost, a 62-year-old from Whitehorse, Yukon, said she is concerned about the dramatic impacts of climate change in the fragile Canadian North and what Canadians must do to reverse current trends.

She asked May how she would educate the rest of Canada about the impact of climate change in the Arctic.

Watch: May answers questions on climate change from Shirley Frost:

Face to Face with Elizabeth May | Shirley Frost asks Green Party Leader Elizabeth May how she plans to educate Canadians about the impact of climate change on Indigenous communities in the north. 3:19

Mathew Mozaffari, a 21-year-old from Toronto, is a first-time voter. He said he worries that Canadian students are not being prepared to succeed in an economy increasingly driven by technology. He said Canada is not competitive enough globally and wants to know what May will do to ensure Canada's success in the world.

Amanda Cruz, a 39-year-old from Scarborough, Ont., said she worries about the cost of living, specifically when it comes to housing and child care. Cruz said she lives in a small two-bedroom condo with her husband and fears she is never going to be able to own a house.

Kristina Galetin, 62-year-old widow from Toronto with two daughters, said she is concerned about climate change and wanted to know what May's ideas are for helping manufacturers, businesses and citizens respond to the climate crisis.

Methodology:

The undecided voters chosen to question the leaders have been carefully selected from across the country and represent the diversity of the electorate groups — regionally, racially and ethnically, socio-economic, different ages, different priorities. Each voter is undecided, but open to voting for the leader they are across from and looking for the answers they need for a question that relates to their lives.

We invited leaders who are running national campaigns. We provided a date range in order to have them all recorded and aired in the span of one week. Mr. Bernier initially declined our offer to participate due to scheduling issues and we have since invited him for an interview later in the campaign. Mr. Blanchet was not invited as the Bloc Quebecois is only running candidates in one province.