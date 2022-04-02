Skip to Main Content
Politics

Green Party MP Elizabeth May says she has tested positive for COVID-19

Green Party of Canada MP Elizabeth May says she has tested positive for COVID-19. She says the illness is "no joke," and that this is no time for people to be in crowded indoor spaces.

May says too many people are not wearing masks to protect against the illness

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Green Party parliamentary leader Elizabeth May speaks in the House of Commons in Ottawa on April 11, 2020. (Blair Gable/Reuters)

Green Party of Canada member of Parliament Elizabeth May says she has tested positive for COVID-19.

She found out on Thursday and is "very sick," May tweeted on Friday.

She said she isolated herself when she started feeling unwell and doesn't think she will be hospitalized.

May said she has been back in Ottawa since March 20 and the COVID rates in the city "are crazy high."

She said the illness is no joke and she is angry because too many people are not wearing masks.

May followed with another Tweet, saying she is "not as angry as grateful for lovely kind messages. Please everyone — stay safe. This is no time to be in crowded indoor spaces." 

The MP for Saanich-Gulf Islands is the parliamentary leader of the Green Party.

With a file from CBC News

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

now