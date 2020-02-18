Elections Canada reports no serious cyberthreats to last fall's federal election

Chief electoral officer Stephane Perrault says there were no cybersecurity incidents of significance during last fall's federal election campaign.

In a preliminary report to Parliament about the Oct. 21 election, Perrault says there was no cyber disruption to services to Canadians or to the administration of the electoral process.

Elections Canada created a social-media monitoring unit devoted to scouring online platforms for disinformation about how, when and where to cast ballots and rooting out websites and social-media accounts that falsely claimed to belong to the independent elections agency.

Perrault says Elections Canada flagged to social media platforms a total of 28 instances of impersonation or inaccurate information that could have interfered with electors' ability to vote.

Thirteen of those posts were removed by the platforms; some of the accounts were determined to be inactive.

Elections Canada continues to work with platforms and websites to seek removal of other information that falsely claims to come from the agency.