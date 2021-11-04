Elections Canada investigating lack of voting access in some Indigenous communities

Elections Canada says it has launched an investigation to see if errors cost Indigenous communities across Canada their right to vote.

It is checking to see whether First Nations in Kenora were the only ones denied the ability to vote on polling day or if it was "a more general problem."

Three fly-in First Nations communities in Kenora — Pikangikum, Poplar Hill and Cat Lake — had no polling stations on election day.

The NDP has lodged an official complaint with the elections commissioner about the failures, the late opening of polling stations and long lines.

There have been reports also of incorrect information about polling stations on voter cards on reserves.

Elections Canada says it is looking at voting services offered to Indigenous communities across the country.