Scheer kicks off election campaign accusing Trudeau of lies, cover-up over SNC-Lavalin scandal

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer kicked off the federal election campaign today by accusing Justin Trudeau of lying to Canadians over the SNC-Lavalin scandal and arguing the prime minister has lost the "moral authority" to govern.

Scheer was responding to a report in The Globe and Mail late Tuesday, just hours before Trudeau was set to arrive at Rideau Hall and officially launch the federal election. The Globe's story says that the RCMP's probe into potential obstruction of justice in the SNC-Lavalin affair has been hampered because the federal government won't lift cabinet confidentiality for all witnesses.

The article also included an interview with former RCMP commissioner Bob Paulson, who suggested cabinet confidence is exerted too liberally.

"In my experience, particularly, cabinet privilege is overasserted and I guess more widely applied than it deserved," he told The Globe.

Scheer, who moved up his media availability by a few hours to respond to the report, called on Trudeau to issue a waiver to allow the RCMP to get full answers from witnesses. He rejected a claim that Trudeau had nothing to do with the decision to withhold a waiver.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said the SNC-Lavalin affairs shows Canadians "just cannot trust Justin Trudeau," while answering questions before the Trudeau called the federal election Wednesday. 0:41

"We know that the power to waive cabinet confidence and the power to waive privilege rests with the prime minister. That is clear. It's within his power to do so," Scheer said. "He should do it immediately, he should do it today."

A Liberal campaign spokesperson said that as of today, the RCMP still has not contacted any current or former PMO staff for documents or interviews related to the SNC Lavalin affair.

Asked during a news conference at Rideau Hall about the Globe report, Trudeau offered a short reply.

"We gave out the largest and most expansive waiver of cabinet confidence in Canada's history," he said, referring to the limited waiver he issued to his former justice minister and attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to testify before a parliamentary committee.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau said he respects the decision the Privy Council Clerk made over the SNC-Lavalin affair during a news conference at Rideau Hall Wednesday. 0:27

Trudeau said the Privy Council Clerk made the decision to retain cabinet confidence in the RCMP examination.

"We respect the decisions made by our professional public servants. We respect the decision made by the clerk," he said.

Last month, Wilson-Raybould, who was at the centre of the SNC-Lavalin affair, told CBC News that she had been contacted by the RCMP.

She declined to provide any details of that discussion.

Scheer said the latest developments prove Trudeau has not been up-front with Canadians and has lost the moral authority to govern.

Ethics rules violations

"What today shows is that you just cannot trust Justin Trudeau," he said. "He will say anything to cover up his scandals and he'll say anything to get re-elected, and Canadians cannot believe the things he says."

Last month, Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion found Trudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act by trying to influence then-justice minister and attorney general Wilson-Raybould to overrule a decision denying a deferred prosecution agreement to Quebec-based engineering firm SNC-Lavalin.

In his report, Dion wrote that "the evidence showed there were many ways in which Mr. Trudeau, either directly or through the actions of those under his direction, sought to influence the attorney general."

"The prime minister, directly and through his senior officials, used various means to exert influence over Ms. Wilson‑Raybould. The authority of the prime minister and his office was used to circumvent, undermine and ultimately attempt to discredit the decision of the director of public prosecutions as well as the authority of Ms. Wilson‑Raybould as the Crown's chief law officer," Dion wrote.

SNC-Lavalin is facing bribery and fraud charges related to alleged payments of close to $50 million to public officials in Libya between 2001 and 2011 to secure government contracts. The company is due back in court Sept. 20.