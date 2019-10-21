Robocalls wrongly tell voters to head to the polls a day late

Elections Canada says it has received reports of misleading robocalls made to voters suggesting voting actually takes place on Tuesday, the day after election day.

"There have been some reports of people receiving misleading robocalls in Quebec, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick," said Elections Canada spokesperson Nathalie de Montigny.

"We have received reports about some electors receiving robocalls indicating that Election Day is on a date other than today. We have no indication these calls are widespread."

She said it is illegal to "wilfully misdirect electors in order to prevent them from voting."

Brad McKnight, who lives in Fredericton, told CBC News he received a misleading robocall just after 10 a.m. Monday from a group that said voting day was "tomorrow."

"It just said they're urging me to vote with my conscience and that this is a very important election, and it wasn't really pushing any political agenda," said McKnight. "But it caught me off guard at the end because they said, I'm trying to remember the exact wording, but essentially, 'We urge you to vote tomorrow.'"

He provided CBC News with a screenshot of the time the call was made to his phone. When CBC called the number in the screenshot, it went to a voicemail message for a group that calls itself as Proudly New Brunswick.

McKnight said he didn't record the call.

CBC News left a message for Proudly New Brunswick, which wasn't immediately returned.

Proudly New Brunswick is affiliated with Canada Strong and Proud, a third-party group that opposes carbon taxes. CBC News has reached out to one of the directors of the group for comment.

Greg Fergus, the Liberal candidate in Hull-Aylmer, a riding in Gatineau, Que., posted a message on his Facebook page on Sunday night about robocalls.

"Dear Friends – our campaign has been notified by some residents about robocalls giving people wrong information. Please note that Elections Canada does not send out robocalls. Election Day is ... October 21 between 9:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m."