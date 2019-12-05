Election of Speaker of the House of Commons is underway

If Geoff Regan wants to continue to serve as Speaker of the House of Commons, he'll need to beat four other candidates to take the coveted job.

Two Conservative MPs, Joël Godin, who represents the Quebec riding of Portneuf-Jacques-Cartier, and Bruce Stanton, who represents Simcoe North in Ontario, have both put their names forward to sit in the big chair.

The NDP's Ontario MP Carol Hughes, who represents Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing, has also put her name into the mix as has one of Regan's fellow Liberals, Ontario's Anthony Rota, who represents Nipissing-Timiskaming.

Rota and Hughes both served as assistant deputy Speaker in the last Parliament, while Stanton served as deputy Speaker over the same period.

The position comes with considerable perks, including an $85,500 top-up to an MP's $178,900 salary.

It also comes with an apartment on Parliament Hill, an official residence at Kingsmere in Chelsea, Que., an office budget of $1.2 million that includes up to $196,091 for hospitality and a car.

The election for the Speaker's chair is taking place Thursday morning, before the speech from the throne. The process is the first order of business for the returning Parliament.

It began when the clerk of the House of Commons called on the longest-serving current MP — right now that's the Bloc's Louis Plamondon — to take the Speaker's chair and become the "presiding officer."

Plamondon then named the candidates. Each gets five minutes to speak. After the speeches, MPs get 30 minutes to vote using a single preferential ballot system.

Godin kicked off the speeches, saying he has the qualities of a mediator necessary for the job. He promised he would act with integrity — and occasionally with humour. He also said it's time for a francophone Quebecer to serve in the role.

Hughes was next, pledging to bring improved decorum to the House. She said that if elected, she would be only the second woman to be House Speaker. She said selecting an MP from a smaller party would be a symbol that MPs are serious about working together in the minority Parliament.

Regan made his case to continue in his job, promising to serve all MPs and work to limit the "noise and disrespect" in the House in order to enhance the image of Canada's democracy.

Rota promised to serve all MPs, and said he would be open to hearing all ideas on how to improve proceedings.

Stanton promised to be impartial and respectful at all times, and to foster that respect among other MPs to ensure that friendships extend beyond partisan lines.

Once the ballots are counted and the winner is named, the new Speaker will take the chair and, after brief speeches from the party leaders, announce that the throne speech will be delivered later that day.

Regan, the MP for Halifax West, was elected Speaker after the 2015 federal election while the Liberals had a majority government. Returning to Ottawa with fewer MPs and now in minority position, it remains unclear if Regan has the votes required to reclaim his perch.