How to watch the leaders' debate for election 2021
Five main party leaders debate the issues that matter most to voters
On Sept. 9, five federal party leaders face off in an English-language debate, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.
The same leaders participate in a French-language debate the previous day, Sept. 8, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET.
Participants include:
-
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau.
-
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole.
-
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.
-
Green Party Leader Annamie Paul.
-
Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet.
Where
Both events will be held at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que., overlooking Parliament Hill.
How to watch or listen
The debates are produced and distributed by the media outlets that make up the Debate Broadcast Group (CBC News and Radio-Canada, APTN News, CTV News, Global News, L'actualité, Les coops de l'information, Le Devoir, Noovo Info and La Presse), with additional distribution from other partners.
English debate, Sept. 9
The English debate will run from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. EDT and will be streamed live on various CBC and social platforms. We will update this page with links as they become available:
- CBC Television and CBC News Network
- CBCNews.ca
- CBC Gem
- YouTube
- CBC Radio One
- CBC Listen app
Visit the CBC News app for iOS and Android, or cbcnews.ca to follow the debate live, with live video of the event itself.
To reach the broadest cross-section of Canadians, the debates will also be simultaneously translated and available in the following languages and video formats. Follow the links below to watch:
- LSQ (Quebec sign language)
- ASL (American sign language)
- French
- Dene on cbcnews.ca and also CBC Gem
- Plains Cree on cbcnews.ca and also CBC Gem - also available on APTN West television
- Inuktitut on cbcnews.ca and also CBC Gem - also available on APTN North television
- Arabic on OMNI
- Cantonese on OMNI
- Mandarin on OMNI
- Punjabi on OMNI
- Tagalog on OMNI
Themes for the English debate will be announced on Sept. 6. The leaders will be asked questions crafted by the journalists participating in the debate, based on concerns submitted by Canadians.
French debate, Sept. 8
The French-language debate will be available in the following languages and formats. We will update this page with links as they become available:
- English
- French
- East Cree
- Ojibwe - also available on APTN North television
- Arabic
- Cantonese
- Mandarin
- Punjabi
- Tagalog
- Described video
- ASL
- LSQ
Moderators
Patrice Roy of Radio-Canada will moderate the French event and journalists Hélène Buzzetti of Les coops de l'information, Guillaume Bourgault-Côté of L'actualité, Paul Journet of La Presse, Le Devoir's Marie Vastel and Noémi Mercier of Noovo Info will also participate.
Shachi Kurl, president of the Angus Reid Institute, will moderate the English event, along with participation from CBC chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton and Melissa Ridgen of APTN News, Evan Solomon of CTV News and Mercedes Stephenson of Global News.
The journalists come from each of the media organizations in the Debate Broadcast Group and have deep experience covering political news.
How the debate producer was chosen
The Debate Broadcast Group was selected to produce the events by the Leaders' Debates Commission, the independent agency tasked with setting up two debates per election campaign.
To participate in the debates, parties must meet at least one of three of the following requirements set by the commission:
-
They must be represented in the House of Commons by at least one MP initially elected under the party banner.
-
They must have won at least four per cent of the national vote in the 2019 election.
-
They must show they draw at least four per cent of the national vote five days after the election is called, as demonstrated by public polling.