On Sept. 9, five federal party leaders face off in an English-language debate, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

The same leaders participate in a French-language debate the previous day, Sept. 8, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET.

Participants include:

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet.

Where

Both events will be held at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que., overlooking Parliament Hill.

How to watch or listen

The debates are produced and distributed by the media outlets that make up the Debate Broadcast Group (CBC News and Radio-Canada, APTN News, CTV News, Global News, L'actualité, Les coops de l'information, Le Devoir, Noovo Info and La Presse), with additional distribution from other partners.

English debate, Sept. 9

The English debate will run from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. EDT and will be streamed live on various CBC and social platforms. We will update this page with links as they become available:

CBC Television and ​​CBC News Network

CBCNews.ca

CBC Gem

YouTube

Twitter

Facebook

CBC Radio One

CBC Listen app

Visit the CBC News app for iOS and Android , or cbcnews.ca to follow the debate live, with live video of the event itself.

To reach the broadest cross-section of Canadians, the debates will also be simultaneously translated and available in the following languages and video formats. Follow the links below to watch:

LSQ (Quebec sign language)

ASL (American sign language)

French

Dene on cbcnews.ca and also CBC Gem

Plains Cree on cbcnews.ca and also CBC Gem - also available on APTN West television

Inuktitut on cbcnews.ca and also CBC Gem - also available on APTN North television

Arabic on OMNI

Cantonese on OMNI

Mandarin on OMNI

Punjabi on OMNI

Tagalog on OMNI

Themes for the English debate will be announced on Sept. 6. The leaders will be asked questions crafted by the journalists participating in the debate, based on concerns submitted by Canadians.

French debate, Sept. 8

The French-language debate will be available in the following languages and formats. We will update this page with links as they become available:

English

French

East Cree

Ojibwe - also available on APTN North television

Arabic

Cantonese

Mandarin

Punjabi

Tagalog

Described video

ASL

LSQ

Moderators

Patrice Roy of Radio-Canada will moderate the French event and journalists Hélène Buzzetti of Les coops de l'information, Guillaume Bourgault-Côté of L'actualité, Paul Journet of La Presse, Le Devoir's Marie Vastel and Noémi Mercier of Noovo Info will also participate.

​​Shachi Kurl, president of the Angus Reid Institute, will moderate the English event, along with participation from CBC chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton and Melissa Ridgen of APTN News, Evan Solomon of CTV News and Mercedes Stephenson of Global News.

The journalists come from each of the media organizations in the Debate Broadcast Group and have deep experience covering political news.

How the debate producer was chosen

The Debate Broadcast Group was selected to produce the events by the Leaders' Debates Commission , the independent agency tasked with setting up two debates per election campaign.

