Attempted interference in 2021 election did not compromise the vote: report

Top civil servants found that attempts to interfere with the 2021 federal election did not affect the results, according to a report released Tuesday.

The federal government established the Critical Election Incident Public Protocol in 2019 to monitor and alert the public to credible threats to Canada's elections. The team is made up of a panel of top public servants tasked with determining whether incidents of interference met the threshold for warning the public.

The government released an independent report assessing the panel's work on Tuesday.

"In 2019 and 2021, the panel, as part of the Protocol, determined that the Government of Canada did not detect foreign interference that threatened Canada's ability to have free and fair elections," the report says.

While the report notes there were attempts at interference, it says those attempts didn't compromise the integrity of the election.

The Liberal government has been under pressure to respond to a number of media reports that allege China sought to interfere in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said on more than one occasion that the reports are false or contain inaccuracies .

