The Canadian government is setting up an internal team to sound the alarm if it sees evidence the October federal election is being undermined.

Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould made multiple announcements Wednesday regarding potential threats to Canada's democratic process. She spoke alongside Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan in Ottawa.

To ward off the type of threats that tainted the 2016 U.S. presidential election and the Brexit vote, the government is setting up a new "critical election incident public protocol" group — five bureaucrats who will alert the public if they become aware of interference during the campaign period, also known as the writ period.

The panel will be made up of:

The Clerk of the Privy Council.

The federal national security and intelligence adviser.

The deputy minister of justice.

The deputy minister of public safety.

The deputy minister of Global Affairs Canada (GAC).

If the team determines there's a substantial threat — either foreign and domestic — it would alert the prime minister, political party officials and Elections Canada that it would be holding a news conference to warn the public and advise people on what they should do to protect themselves.

Government officials, speaking to reporters on background, said the threshold for going public would have to be high, involving threats deemed "disruptive" to a free and fair election in October. As examples of such threats they cited the email hacking scandal in France or videos spreading false information that go viral.

While politicians would be alerted first, the government officials said they wouldn't be in a position to stop the panel from going public.

One official said the protocol would be used in "Comey-like" incidents — a nod to the former FBI director who struggled with the timing of his disclosure of the bureau's probe of potential links between Russian officials and President Donald Trump's campaign.

"This is not about refereeing the election," said Gould. "Our hope is that such a public announcement never happens."

New security task force

The government also will be bringing together members of Canada's intelligence agencies — the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), the RCMP and the Communications Security Establishment (CSE), along with GAC — to try to prevent clandestine or criminal forces from influencing the electoral process.

This new Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections (SITE) Task Force will work to identify foreign threats to Canada's electoral process and help the government respond. Unlike the panel, it will be active outside the writ period as well.

Government officials call it "an unprecedented collaboration."

The ministers said the Canadian government is also working with other G7 countries to monitor and flag threats.

The government is also calling on social media giants to safeguard against interference and increase transparency and enhance authenticity — although it's not clear how those conversations are going.

Its strategy also includes steps to educate Canadians about identifying misinformation, false information shared in error, disinformation and information spread with malicious intent.