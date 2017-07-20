Federal election campaign to officially kick off Wednesday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will officially kick off the federal election campaign with a visit to Rideau Hall at 10 a.m. ET Wednesday, Liberal sources have told CBC News.

Trudeau will formally ask Gov.-Gen. Julie Payette to dissolve Parliament, setting the stage for Canada's 43rd general election on Oct. 21.

The Liberals are seeking a second four-year mandate, citing the party's accomplishments on child poverty, job creation and Indigenous relations while beating back criticism over the SNC-Lavalin ethics breach.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer will be fighting his first campaign as party leader, as will the NDP's Jagmeet Singh.

Singh is fighting to retain his party's third-place status, while Green Party Leader Elizabeth May is hoping to make a breakthrough by building on the party's two seats in the House of Commons.

The fledgling People's Party of Canada (PPC) under leader Maxime Bernier is also hoping to make a breakthrough by holding on to his own seat while bringing new MPs to Parliament under his party's banner.

The CBC's latest Poll Tracker, which aggregates all publicly available polling data, shows the Liberals and Conservatives neck-and-neck at just under 34 per cent support.

The Poll Tracker finds the Liberals are favoured to win the most seats, but it's not yet clear whether any party can secure a majority.

The NDP has just under 13 per cent support and appears to be on track to lose many seats. The Greens are just shy of 11 per cent and their support is levelling off after hitting new highs across the country.

The Bloc Quebecois is now sitting at 4.4 per cent, while the PPC now has 3.3 per cent support.