Don't expect EI if you lose your job for not being vaccinated, minister says

Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough says it's likely that people who lose their jobs for not complying with employer COVID-19 vaccine policies will not be eligible for employment insurance (EI).

"It's a condition of employment that hasn't been met," Qualtrough said in an interview with CBC's Power & Politics. "And the employer choosing to terminate someone for that reason would make that person ineligible for EI.

"I can tell you that's the advice I'm getting, and that's the advice I'll move forward with."

Qualtrough said this rule does not apply in situations where someone has a medical exemption or a "valid reason" for not being vaccinated.

Employment and Social Development Canada's website says EI is available to "all individuals who lose their jobs through no fault of their own (for example, due to shortage of work, seasonal or mass lay-offs) and are available for and able to work, but can't find a job."

For most people, EI pays 55 per cent of their average weekly earnings up to a maximum of $595 per week.

Qualtrough's comments come as a number of workplaces are requiring that employees be vaccinated. Parliament's governing body recently announced a policy of mandatory vaccination for members of Parliament who do not have a medical exemption. The Toronto Police Service also announced today that officers who aren't vaccinated will be placed on unpaid leave.

Qualtrough cautioned that this is not yet a firm public policy decision — the government is still in caretaker mode following the recent federal election and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not unveiled a new cabinet yet. He'll do that on October 26.

"We'll have to wait and see what the prime minister does next Tuesday with his cabinet," she said.