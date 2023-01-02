Sexual assault trial for former head of military human resources is set to begin

The trial of Vice-Admiral Haydn Edmundson, the military's former head of human resources, is set to begin Tuesday in an Ottawa civilian court.

Edmundson was charged in December 2021 with sexual assault and committing indecent acts. He has denied any wrongdoing and his lawyer, Brian Greenspan, has said Edmundson looks forward to restoring his reputation.

Edmundson has chosen to be tried in the Ontario Court of Justice, which means there will not be a jury.

A publication ban is in place protecting the identity of the complainant.

As a former commander, Edmundson had authority over career consequences for military members found to have engaged in sexual misconduct.

His office's mandate included eliminating harmful and inappropriate behaviour in the military and complying with a class-action lawsuit against the Canadian Armed Forces over sexual misconduct, according to the military's website.

Since early February 2021, multiple current and former senior Canadian military leaders have been sidelined, investigated, criminally charged or forced into retirement from some of the most powerful and prestigious posts in the defence establishment.

The court has scheduled 13 days — from August 8 through 24 — for this trial.