Ed Fast steps down as Conservative finance critic after criticizing leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre

Abbotsford MP Ed Fast is stepping down from his role as Conservative finance critic, the Conservative Party announced Wednesday.

In a statement, Conservative interim leader Candice Bergen said Fast has informed her of his intention to resign from the position.

Fast is co-chairing the Conservative leadership campaign of former Quebec premier Jean Charest.

"Ed has publicly stated his support for one of the Conservative Party of Canada's leadership candidates and would like to be able to offer more dedicated support to that team," Bergen said.

"I want to thank Ed for his many years of service to our Party and our caucus. While he won't be serving in an official capacity, I know Ed will continue to be a valued member of our team and our caucus."

The move came just after Fast said Wednesday he believes leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre's vow to fire Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem over the country's inflation rate — now the highest it's been in 30 years — hurts the party's credibility on economic issues.

Fast was appointed the party's finance critic by Bergen after Poilievre, the previous critic, decided to enter the contest.

Poilievre pledged to replace Macklem as the head of the country's central bank during last week's leadership debate in Edmonton, saying he would put someone in his place who follows the bank's low-inflation mandate.

Tiff Macklem, governor of the Bank of Canada, speaks during a news conference in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Sean Kilpatrick/Bloomberg)

"I'm deeply troubled by suggestions by one of our leadership candidates that that candidate would be prepared to interfere already at this stage in the independence of our central bank," Fast told reporters ahead of the party's caucus meeting Wednesday.

"We lose some credibility when we do this. It is fair to ask questions, to demand solutions to the skyrocketing cost of living. But we also have to respect the institutions that have been granted independence to ensure that they function apart from political interference."

Poilievre responded on Wednesday, saying the Bank of Canada governor has a mandate to keep inflation at two per cent.

"Ed Fast and Jean Charest would have no problem firing a waitress or welder for not doing their jobs. But they won't do the same for a big-shot banker whose failures have cost our people a fortune," Poilievre said in a statement.