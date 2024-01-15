Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent will receive a state funeral on Jan. 28

Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent will become the second opposition leader in Canadian history — and the first who did not die while still in office — to be given a state funeral.

"Canada is better off because of Ed Broadbent's selfless service," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a media statement Tuesday. "An advocate for equality and a champion for justice, his commitment to helping others never wavered."

Trudeau said the Jan. 28 state funeral will give Canadians a chance to pay tribute to Broadbent's legacy.

Broadbent served as an MP for 24 years, 14 of them as leader of the federal New Democrats.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) called Broadbent a "much-loved national figure" and said he was being honoured for "shaping the country's political landscape."

State funerals are usually limited to current and former governors general, prime ministers and cabinet ministers, but a sitting prime minister can order one for any eminent Canadian.

Broadbent died on Jan. 11 at the age of 87. The PMO said details of his funeral will be released at a later date.

Former prime minister Stephen Harper offered Jack Layton's family a state funeral after the NDP leader died at age 61 in August 2011 following a battle with cancer.

Layton, who also served as a Toronto city councillor, lay in state in both Toronto and Ottawa before his state funeral took place at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto on Aug. 27, 2011.

