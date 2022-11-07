Judge rules Doug Ford immune from testifying at Emergencies Act inquiry

A Federal Court judge ruled Monday that Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Deputy Premier Sylvia Jones will not have to testify at the Emergencies Act inquiry in Ottawa because of immunity provided to them by parliamentary privilege.

The commission issued summonses for Ford and Jones on Oct. 24, and they were scheduled to testify before the Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC) on Thursday.

Ford and Jones challenged the inquiry's summons by arguing that parliamentary privilege protects them from testifying, since the Ontario legislature is in session.

In his decision, Justice Simon Fothergill agreed.

"The privilege provides the premier and minister with a lawful excuse not to comply with the summonses issued by the commissioner on Oc. 24, 2022," Fothergill wrote in a decision Monday.

But Fothergill disagreed with Ford and Jones's argument that the inquiry's summons were not issued legitimately.

"I am satisfied that the commissioner had jurisdiction to issue the summonses. The matters in respect of which the premier and minister have been called to testify are within the scope of the commissioner's mandate, and it appears that both witnesses may have valuable evidence to offer," Forthergill wrote.

Earlier Monday at a news conference, Ford said he felt it isn't necessary for him to testify before the inquiry.

"This is a federal ... inquiry, based on the federal government calling for the Emergencies Act. This is a federal issue," Ford said.