Dominic LeBlanc announces he will run again after success with non-Hodgkin lymphoma fight

Liberal MP Dominic LeBlanc — who stepped down from cabinet in April to focus on fighting non-Hodgkin lymphoma — says his treatment is going well enough for him to run in the October federal election.

"I've completed now three of the treatments. The doctors are extremely happy with the results to date. They are very encouraged. They hope that the treatments conclude during this summer," a completely bald LeBlanc said in a video posted to Twitter.

"I'm also looking forward, very much, to seeing all of you in the coming weeks, but particularly to seeing all of you on the campaign trail this fall."

I want to thank all those who have supported me over the last couple of months. My treatments are going well, and I can't wait to see you all on the campaign trail across Beauséjour. Please see my update below. <a href="https://t.co/zwHFENTNX1">pic.twitter.com/zwHFENTNX1</a> —@DLeBlancNB

LeBlanc, who served as the minister of intergovernmental affairs and northern affairs before stepping aside, said he is "excited about the election this fall" and the prospect of continuing to represent the New Brunswick riding of Beauséjour.

He was diagnosed with lymphocytic lymphoma in 2017, when he was fisheries minister. Last October, LeBlanc announced that that cancer was in remission.

LeBlanc, a childhood friend of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and an experienced partisan, was moved to intergovernmental affairs in July 2018, seemingly in response to the arrival of Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives government in Ontario.