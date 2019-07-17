Ethics czar erred in approving LeBlanc's use of Irving plane: Democracy Watch
An organization that advocates for greater government accountability says Canada's ethics watchdog should never have approved a flight taken by Liberal cabinet minister Dominic LeBlanc on a private aircraft owned by J.D. Irving.
LeBlanc's office says the minister, who has been on medical leave since April, needed to attend a hospital in Montreal and was told by his doctors he could not travel commercially because he has a compromised immune system.
LeBlanc is being treated for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
He received pre-approval from Canada's ethics commissioner to travel to the Montreal hospital from his home in New Brunswick on a private aircraft from J.D. Irving Ltd. — a company headed by a personal friend of LeBlanc's who owns and is affiliated with companies involved in shipbuilding, oil, forestry and agriculture.
But Duff Conacher, co-founder of Democracy Watch, says ethics commissioner Mario Dion erred in his decision to approve this flight.
Conacher says LeBlanc should have instead chartered a private plane and paid for it himself, rather than accept a gift from the owner of a company that regularly lobbies the federal government.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.