Dominic LeBlanc discharged from hospital after stem cell transplant
Re-elected New Brunswick MP was hospitalized during the campaign
After nearly two months in hospital, longtime Liberal MP Dominic LeBlanc can return home to New Brunswick after a stem cell transplant.
The MP for the riding of Beauséjour in New Brunswick took a step back from his cabinet duties as minister for intergovernmental affairs and northern affairs in April to focus on the treatment he was getting for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
LeBlanc released a statement today saying that he underwent a stem cell transplant Sept. 18 and was released yesterday.
He thanked his constituents, who re-elected LeBlanc for the seventh straight time last month, for their understanding.
"I am feeling stronger every day and very much looking forward to returning to New Brunswick as soon as possible," he wrote.
In a joint statement, Dr. Silvy Lachance from the Maisonneuve-Rosemont hospital said the transplant went well and there were no complications.
LeBlanc travelled to the Montreal hospital in early September, missing most of the campaign.
He was diagnosed with lymphocytic lymphoma in 2017, when he was fisheries minister. Last year, he announced that his cancer was in remission.
