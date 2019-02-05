Skip to Main Content
Global Affairs Canada warns Canadians to avoid 'all' travel to Venezuela
Breaking

Global Affairs Canada warns Canadians to avoid 'all' travel to Venezuela

Global Affairs Canada has updated its official travel advisory for Venezuela to warn Canadians to avoid all travel to the South American country because of the ongoing humanitarian and political crisis there.

Violent crime, unstable political situation and shortages of food and medicine prompt advisory change

CBC News ·
A protester takes control of a truck to block a highway after a demonstration demanding the resignation of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela on Saturday. (Fernando Llano/Associated Press)

Global Affairs Canada has updated its official travel advisory for Venezuela to warn Canadians to avoid all travel to the South American country because of the ongoing humanitarian and political crisis there.

"Avoid all travel to Venezuela due to the significant level of violent crime, the unstable political and economic situations and the decline in basic living conditions, including shortages of medication, food staples, gasoline and water," Global Affairs says on its website.

More to come ...

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

External Links

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us