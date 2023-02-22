Canadian military says it has tracked, stopped China surveillance in Arctic waters
The Department of National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces say they're aware of recent efforts by China to conduct surveillance operations in Canadian airspace and waters.
Spokesperson Daniel Le Bouthillier said in a statement that the armed forces have tracked and stopped attempts to surveil Canadian territory since 2022 under Operation LIMPID.
He said that to ensure the integrity of military operations, further information cannot be provided.
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said in an interview on CNN Wednesday morning that China is an increasingly disruptive power.
She said Canada will work with NORAD to protect North American airspace and take a strong stance on Canada's Arctic sovereignty as more reports of foreign interference emerge.
Her comments come after the Globe and Mail newspaper reported that the Canadian military had detected Chinese monitoring buoys in the Arctic.
