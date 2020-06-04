Trudeau to announce financial help for Canadians with disabilities

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce long-awaited supports for Canadians with disabilities who are feeling the financial pinch from the pandemic.

Trudeau will make the announcement today at his daily news conference outside his residence at Rideau Cottage.

The government has announced emergency aid for unemployed Canadians, students, businesses and seniors, but advocates say that people with disabilities have fallen through the cracks.

Many face an increase in cost of living, such as higher grocery bills and delivery service fees.