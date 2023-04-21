French court finds Hassan Diab guilty of involvement in 1980 bombing

A French court has found Ottawa academic Hassan Diab guilty in absentia on charges related to the bombing of a Paris synagogue.

The Ottawa university lecturer, now 69, was accused by authorities of involvement in the 1980 Rue Copernic bombing in Paris, which killed four people and injured more than 40. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The court sentenced Diab to life in prison and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Speaking to reporters in Ottawa following the verdict Friday, Diab expressed disappointment and called his situation "Kafkaesque."

"We hoped reason would prevail," Diab said.

Diab's lawyer, Donald Bayne, said the conviction is unjust.

"The evidence shows he's innocent and yet they've convicted him," Bayne said.

"It's a political result. It's a wrongful conviction."

Firemen standing by the wreckage of a car and motorcycle after a bomb attack at a Paris synagogue on October 3, 1980 that killed four people. (AFP/Getty Images)

Bayne said the next step is to see if France makes a request for extradition.

Reacting to the verdict Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not say what Canada will do in response.

"We will look carefully at next steps, at what the French government chooses to do, at what French tribunals choose to do," Trudeau told a news conference.

"But we will always be there to stand up for Canadians and their rights."

WATCH | 'We will look carefully at next steps': Trudeau reacts to Diab verdict

‘We will look carefully at next steps’: Trudeau reacts to Diab verdict Duration 0:13 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau comments on the news Hassan Diab was found guilty in connection with a bombing outside a Paris synagogue more than 40 years ago.

Yonathan Arfi, president of the Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions (CRIF), expressed satisfaction with the verdict.

"After 43 years of judicial wandering, justice is finally served for this deadly antisemitic attack," Arfi said in a tweet in French.

"Everything must now be done to enforce the international arrest warrant. CRIF calls on Canada to cooperate with French justice."

Diab was arrested by the RCMP in November 2008 and placed under strict bail conditions until he was extradited to France in 2014. He spent more than three years in prison in France before the case against him collapsed.

He was released in January 2018 after two French judges ruled the evidence against him wasn't strong enough to take to trial. He was never formally charged.

Diab's release was opposed by more than 20 civil society groups in France — including victims of terrorism groups and pro-Israel organizations.

French prosecutors appealed Diab's release promptly — but the case moved slowly as prosecutors searched for new evidence against Diab. The court proceedings were also delayed by the pandemic.

In 2021, France's top court rejected Hassan Diab's appeal and ordered him to stand trial, indicating that they would try him in absentia if he failed to return to France.

The handwriting evidence

The key physical evidence Canada relied on in extraditing Diab to France was handwriting analysis linking Diab's handwriting to that of the suspected bomber. Canadian government lawyers acting on France's behalf called it a "smoking gun" in the extradition hearing.

But in 2009, Diab's legal team produced contrary reports from four international handwriting experts. These experts questioned the methods and conclusions of the French experts. They also proved that some of the handwriting samples used by the French analysts belonged not to Diab but to his ex-wife.

French investigative judges dismissed the handwriting evidence as unreliable when they ordered Diab's release in January 2018.

While considering the appeal of Diab's release, another French judge ordered an independent review of the contentious handwriting evidence.

Fingerprint evidence led to release

Diab's lawyers said this latest review delivered "a scathing critique and rebuke" of the original handwriting analysis "that mirror[s] the critique by the defence during the extradition hearing 10 years ago."

The French investigative judges who released Diab also found he had an alibi for the day of the Paris bombing. Using university records and interviews with Diab's classmates, the investigative judges determined he was "probably in Lebanon" writing exams when the bombing outside the synagogue took place.

"It is likely that Hassan Diab was in Lebanon during September and October 1980 … and it is therefore unlikely that he is the man … who then laid the bomb on Rue Copernic on October 3rd, 1980," they wrote.

In 2018, CBC News confirmed that France was aware of — and had failed to disclose — fingerprint evidence that ended up playing a critical role in Diab's release.

Survivors of the attack and victims' families attended the first day of proceedings in Paris earlier this month. At those proceedings, prosecutor Benjamin Chambre called Diab's absence proof of "great cowardice in his behaviour."

"It's a grave abomination for justice and for the victims 43 years after the events," Chambre added.

Diab's Canadian lawyer Don Bayne has argued the case against his client is based on "argument, hypothesis, conjecture.' (Jean Delisle/CBC)

In a statement issued by the Hassan Diab Support Committee, Donald Bayne, Diab's Canadian lawyer, said the case against his client is "replete with seemingly disconnected information."

The case against Diab, Bayne said, contains "a great deal of argument, hypothesis, conjecture and references to information received, without describing the source of that information or the circumstances upon which it was received."

Amnesty International last month described the case against Diab as "baseless and flawed" and said pursuing Diab directly undermined justice for victims of the synagogue attack.

"Amnesty International is calling on the French Public Prosecutor for Anti-Terrorism to drop the groundless charges against Dr. Hassan Diab," the group said in a media statement.

Since his release, Diab has been living with his wife and two children in Ottawa. He has resumed work as a part-time lecturer.