Decision in Hassan Diab appeal delayed

Hassan Diab, the Ottawa academic accused of bombing a Paris synagogue in 1980, has had a decision in his case delayed until at least September.

France had appealed a January decision to release Diab and send him home to Ottawa, and three French magistrates at an appeals court in Paris were expected to rule Friday. But they instead set Sept. 28 as another court date for the case.

They said evidence supplied by Greek authorities had yet to be translated and handed to parties involved in the case for review.

It means another delay for the 64-year-old who's been in legal limbo since he was arrested by the RCMP a decade ago at the request of French authorities.

"We waste time," Diab's lawyer William Bourdon said, voicing frustration. He acknowledged there's no guarantee Diab's case will be settled this year.

Never formally charged

Diab, an Ottawa university lecturer, was suspected by French authorities of involvement in the bombing of a Paris synagogue that killed four people and injured more than 40. Diab has consistently maintained his innocence.

He was arrested by RCMP in November 2008 and placed under strict bail conditions until he was extradited to France in 2014. Diab spent more than three years in prison in France before the terrorism case against him fell apart.

He was never formally charged.

Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould announced Thursday she has asked the former deputy attorney general of Ontario, Murray Segal, to conduct the external review of Diab's extradition. Diab's Canadian lawyer, Donald Bayne, calls the decision "fundamentally wrong and disappointing," because he and Diab's supporters were insisting on a judge-led public inquiry.

Diab's cause has been championed by human rights groups such as Amnesty International and the B.C. Civil Liberties Association. This week, a trio of political heavyweights — former prime minister Joe Clark, former NDP leader Ed Broadbent and former Liberal cabinet minister Monique Bégin — joined the push in a joint article published in the Globe and Mail.

"Canadians facing extradition deserve the full protection afforded by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms," they wrote. "That would be best achieved by a fully independent public inquiry, able to ensure full transparency and accountability, and provide objective and considered recommendations for reform.

"Dr. Diab's torment should never have happened. Nor should it be repeated."