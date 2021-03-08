Defence committee expands inquiry to include allegations against Admiral Art McDonald

Members of the House of Commons defence committee have agreed to invite several senior Liberal government officials to testify as part an expanded probe into allegations of misconduct against the military's top brass.

The committee members will also ask Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan back to clarify what opposition members say are contradictions between his testimony and that of former military ombudsman Gary Walbourne.

Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan is under fire after former military ombudsman Gary Walbourne alleged before the defence committee that Sajjan refused to look at evidence of possible misconduct involving former chief of the defence staff Gen. Jonathan Vance. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Walbourne told the committee last week he first raised an allegation of sexual misconduct against then-chief of the defence staff Gen. Jonathan Vance to the minister in March 2018.

Committee members also want to hear from Lt.-Cmdr. Raymond Trotter, who Global News says first reported an allegation of misconduct against current defence chief Admiral Art McDonald last month.

Global reported that Trotter has since received several anonymous threats from people claiming to be senior members of the military and federal government.

Military police are now investigating Vance, who has denied any wrongdoing, and McDonald, who has temporarily stepped aside as commander of the Canadian Armed Forces.