Décarie 'surprised' by rejection of Conservative leadership bid

Social conservative Richard Décarie says he doesn't know why the Conservative Party barred him from running for the party's leadership — but points out that party officials asked him questions about his statements on hot-button social issues during the interview phase of his application.

"I was very clear about what I said, and why I said it," Décarie, a former adviser to former prime minister Stephen Harper, told CBC News today, referring to his comments in the media about abortion and LGBTQ rights.

After declaring his interest in the leadership, Décarie told journalists a government led by him would de-fund abortion services, that being LGBTQ is a "choice" and that the word "marriage" should apply only to heterosexual relationships.

Décarie said the party committee that interviews potential leadership candidates asked him about his media statements, "everything that was on TV, written or verbal. It was all about that.

"It was only on public information, so nothing new ... It was [about] my comments that were interpreted, by the media and all that."

On Saturday, the party named eight candidates Saturday who had passed the first hurdles to run. Décarie's name was not on the list.

"There was no reason given ... and they said there's no recourse," he said. "So I'm very surprised. My campaign is very surprised."

Décarie made Thursday's deadline to submit his application, which included a 42-page questionnaire, an initial $25,000 entry fee and 1,000 signatures from party members.

'Civilized and dignified'

Décarie made it to the interview stage on Thursday. He said committee members spoke with him for less than an hour and insisted he heard nothing during the interview that suggested to him he wouldn't be allowed to run.

"It was very fair and it was very civilized and dignified. And I didn't see anything that was reprehensible about whatever I said or wrote," he said.

The party won't say publicly why Décarie's application failed. One Conservative source cited unspecified problems with his application.

"It didn't have to do with his opinions," said the source, who is familiar with Décarie's application. "It's a long application form. There's a lot of stuff in there."

The source said Décarie wasn't the only leadership aspirant who holds similar views on social issues, citing Ontario MP Derek Sloan, a party-approved candidate who said publicly that he doesn't know whether being LGBTQ is a choice.

Representing the 'brand'

Another party source, meanwhile, would only say the leadership committee's primary concern is whether "this person [can] represent the brand of the Conservative Party."

Décarie said the suggestion that he was barred from the race over his application makes no sense to him.

"They should have said, 'We don't have an interview with you since the application is rejected.' And that's not what they did," he said. "They had an interview. A verbal interview where they ask[ed] the question, mainly about what was already public. So for me, this explanation from an anonymous person is completely not admissible ..."

Décarie said the Conservative Party is making a "major mistake" in rejecting him.

"On social networks, I have received a lot of support," he said. "Maybe ten times more than during my campaign. So I think they're making a mistake as a party."

Watch: Décarie says a lot of Conservatives support his views (Jan. 23)

Richard Décarie says he would push to roll back same-sex marriage & abortion rights if he wins Conservative leadership. 10:08

Décarie said he will not take legal action against the party. He said he'll support Sloan's campaign instead.

All Conservative leadership applicants had to fill out a 42-page questionnaire, complete an interview and submit the required signatures and funding.

CBC News has reviewed the application questionnaire. It asks about everything from a candidate's citizenship and work experience to whether they have ever participated in an illegal strike.

All candidates are required to provide criminal record checks and disclose whether they have ever filed for bankruptcy. There are also spaces on the application form for lengthier reflections on party policy.

There is no appeal process within the Conservative party that would allow Décarie to contest the decision. There is an appeals committee, but it only deals with issues involving approved candidates.