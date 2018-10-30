Ex-governor general David Johnston named to be Canada's 1st debates commissioner

The Liberal government has nominated former governor-general David Johnston as the first debates commissioner, tasked with organizing two leaders' debates to be held during the 2019 federal election.

Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould announced Tuesday the government's plan to set up an independent, non-partisan debates commission as well as the criteria for deciding which parties get to participate.

Johnston, who was governor-general from 2010 to 2017 and has moderated leaders debates in the past, will head up a commission with a $5.5 million budget to organize, produce and freely broadcast one debate in each official language.

With the assistance of a seven-member advisory body, Johnston will be mandated to determine the theme and question of the debates as well as ensuring they are broadcast to the greatest number of Canadians, with a focus on accessibility for linguistic minorities and those with disabilities and limited broadcast access.

Minister for Democratic Reform Karina Gould says that Ottawa is changing its approach to federal leader's debates in time for the 2019 federal election due to the cancellation of the televised English debate in 2015 when one party refused to participate. 0:52

While Gould said that Johnston is only a "nominee," the government is able to name him officially to the post without the support of the other parties. But the minister said that Johnston wants to appear before the House and procedural affairs committee to address concerns of the opposition parties.

Gould said the commission would ensure that debates become a "predictable, reliable and stable element of future election campaigns," in contrast to what happened in 2015 when the refusal of then prime minister Stephen Harper and NDP leader Tom Mulcair to participate in the English-language debate organized by the consortium led to its cancellation.

Johnston will name the members of the advisory panel, which Gould said will include former politicians and journalists and representatives of minority communities.

There will be no obligation for media outlets to broadcast the debate, however, nor will leaders be compelled to participate.

Following the election, Johnston will file a report to Parliament detailing lessons learned and including recommendations for enshrining the debate commission into law.

The Liberal government is proposing to setup a non-partisan commission to organize leaders' debates for the 2019 federal election. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

In order for a party's leader to participate in the debates, that party must meet at least two of three criteria:

It must have at least one MP elected under that party's banner.

It must intend to run candidates in at least 90 per cent of Canada's 338 ridings

It must have obtained at least four per cent of the vote in the previous election or have a "legitimate chance" of winning seats, based on polling data and at the discretion of the commissioner

This would mean that Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, who praised the government's announcement, would be allowed to participate as her party would meet all three criteria. The next leader of the Bloc Québécois would also be allowed to participate, while Maxime Bernier might be eligible if he runs enough candidates under the People's Party banner and his polling numbers improve.

'It isn't rocket science'

NDP MP Nathan Cullen questioned what a "legitimate chance" could mean, but a minimum polling threshold is used in other countries to determine debate participation, including in the United States.

Cullen was disappointed that the government unilaterally selected Johnston as the debate commissioner without consulting the other parties.

"It puts enormous power into the hands of one person," said the B.C. MP. "There's no need for them to unilaterally make these decisions."

Cullen also said he was looking for details surrounding the $5.5 million budget. "It isn't rocket science, it's podiums and glasses of water."

While May also lamented that the government had not consulted with the other parties, she called Johnston "an inspired choice." The Green leader, who had been barred for participation in the debates in the 2011 election, said she was elated that the proposal will make the criteria for participation transparent ahead of time.

The Conservatives did not put up an MP to react to the government's announcement.