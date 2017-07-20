Quebec shipyard at the heart of the Mark Norman case poised to become federal builder

A Quebec shipyard that was once at the centre of the now-dropped criminal case against former Vice-Admiral Mark Norman is now formally in line to become the federal government's third go-to shipbuilder.

Public Services and Procurement Canada announced Thursday that Chantier Davie, located in Levis, Que., has pre-qualified for the position and could potentially join Irving Shipbuilding in Halifax, N.S., and Seaspan Shipyards, of Vancouver.

The department, in a statement, said the company will now be asked to answer a request for proposal and that will be followed by an evaluation phase, which will include an assessment of the yard's infrastructure.

Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand said the announcement is "a critical milestone" for the National Shipbuilding Strategy and its ability to adapt to meet the federal government's needs.

A formal agreement is not expected to be signed until the end of next year.

Almost a decade ago, the former Conservative government selected Irving's Halifax Shipyard and Seaspan as the designated shipyards for construction of new warships and other federal vessels.

The Liberals, under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, modified the strategy to add a third yard and the construction of six icebreakers for the Canadian Coast Guard.

Chantier Davie has, since being left on the outside of the original strategy, conducted an aggressive campaign to convince the federal government to include it in new construction, refit and modification work.

It delivered a set of unsolicited proposals on to the desks of successive federal ministers.

The former Conservative government agreed to allow the company to convert a civilian cargo shop for military use after the navy unexpectedly retired its supply ships.

Vice-Admiral Mark Norman arrives to court in Ottawa on Thursday, March 28, 2019. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

The $668 million contract for the MV Asterix became political and eventually legal after Norman, the former commander of the navy, was accused of funnelling cabinet secrets to Chantier Davie in 2015 as the lease and conversion contract was negotiated.

Norman was charged with a single count of breach of trust in a high-profile criminal case that concluded last May when the Crown stayed the charge.