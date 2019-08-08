David MacNaughton stepping down as Canada's ambassador to U.S.

David MacNaughton, who helped see Canada through the difficult NAFTA renegotiations, is leaving his position as Canada's ambassador to the United States at the end of the month.

In a statement, McNaughton called the decision "bittersweet."

"Serving as Canada's ambassador in Washington, at this pivotal time in our country's history, has been the greatest honour of my life," he said.

"I cannot help but recall the dire situation we faced in early 2017, with Canada's most important trading relationship in grave peril. And hundreds of thousands of Canadians' livelihoods hanging in the balance."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a statement said he accepted McNaughton's resignation with "great affection and gratitude — and of course, considerable regret."

"David has long been and remains a trusted adviser, friend and counsellor. But he is more than that: he is a Canadian patriot, one whose honesty, moderation and wisdom were pivotal to Team Canada in our successful renegotiation of NAFTA in 2017 and 2018. For this, he has earned every Canadian's gratitude," he said in a statement.

A source with direct knowledge said MacNaughton, who had been ambassador since 2016, has been thinking about stepping down for awhile to spend more time with his family. His wife Leslie has been based in Toronto while he has been in Washington. They have six grandchildren.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said MacNaughton plans to advise the Liberals from the sidelines during the upcoming campaign.

Saw Canada through new NAFTA negotiations

In her own statement, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland attributed both the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and securing the removal of the U.S. tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum to McNaughton's leadership.

"Over these past few years, I have come to rely on David's insight, intelligence and grit as a negotiator, so it is with immense personal appreciation – and a degree of sadness – that I mark his departure from this key diplomatic post," she said.

United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who led the U.S. through last summer's tumultuous negotiations, called McNaughton "a highly skilled negotiator and diplomat."

"We developed a good working relationship and became friends," he tweeted Thursday.

The release from the Prime Minister's Office said MacNaughton will be leaving at the end of August.

Canada's deputy ambassador to the United States, Kirsten Hillman, will take over as acting ambassador.

Best wishes to <a href="https://twitter.com/AmbMacNaughton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AmbMacNaughton</a> as he takes his next steps forward. During USMCA negotiations, we developed a good working relationship & became friends. He is a highly skilled negotiator & diplomat. The U.S. has been fortunate to have him as Canada’s representative in D.C. –ARL <a href="https://t.co/wB3UianQXM">pic.twitter.com/wB3UianQXM</a> —@USTradeRep

A spokesperson for the PMO said there likely won't be a replacement named for MacNaughton until after the election.

McNaughton took the position three years ago when Barack Obama was U.S. president.

Before that, he served as Ontario co-chair in the 2015 election campaign.

His ties to Trudeau's Liberals go back to Queen's Park, where he worked with two of the prime minister's formative aides: chief of staff Katie Telford and former principal secretary Gerry Butts, who is returning to the team after stepping down during the height of the SNC-Lavalin affair.