David MacNaughton stepping down as Canada's ambassador to U.S.

David MacNaughton is resigning as Canada's ambassador to the United States.

"It is with great affection and gratitude – and of course, considerable regret – that I have accepted Ambassador David MacNaughton's decision to leave Washington. D.C., at summer's end, to return to his home in Toronto, and take up new challenges in the private sector," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a statement.

The release from the Prime Minister's Office said MacNaughton will be leaving at the end of August.

Canada's deputy ambassador to the United States, Kirsten Hillman, will take over as acting ambassador.

