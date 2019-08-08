David MacNaughton stepping down as Canada's ambassador to U.S.
David MacNaughton has resigned as Canada’s ambassador to the United States.
PM Trudeau says in statement MacNaughton is leaving to 'take up new challenges in the private sector'
David MacNaughton is resigning as Canada's ambassador to the United States.
"It is with great affection and gratitude – and of course, considerable regret – that I have accepted Ambassador David MacNaughton's decision to leave Washington. D.C., at summer's end, to return to his home in Toronto, and take up new challenges in the private sector," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a statement.
The release from the Prime Minister's Office said MacNaughton will be leaving at the end of August.
Canada's deputy ambassador to the United States, Kirsten Hillman, will take over as acting ambassador.
More to come
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.