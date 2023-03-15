Trudeau picks former governor general David Johnston to probe election meddling claims
Johnston was appointed governor general by then-Prime Minister Stephen Harper
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped former governor general David Johnston to investigate claims that China meddled in Canada's last two elections.
Trudeau said last week that he would name an "eminent" and independent person as a special rapporteur on election interference. He said the special rapporteur "will have a wide mandate and make expert recommendations on combating interference and strengthening our democracy."
Johnston was appointed governor general in 2010 by then-Prime Minister Stephen Harper. He held that role until 2017.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh have been pushing for a public inquiry on foreign election interference.
Trudeau said the rapporteur could recommend a formal inquiry and that he would abide by that recommendation.
More to come...
