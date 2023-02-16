David Cochrane named host of CBC's Power & Politics

CBC News has tapped veteran broadcast journalist David Cochrane to host its flagship daily political program Power & Politics.

Since joining CBC's parliamentary bureau as a national senior reporter in 2016, Cochrane has reported from 11 countries across four continents and played a lead role in CBC's 2019 and 2021 federal election coverage. He also reported extensively on the federal government's response to COVID-19 and the protests that occupied downtown Ottawa in the winter of 2022.

"Political reporting is at the heart of public broadcasting. I've watched and appeared on this show since its original incarnation as Politics with Don Newman and all the incredible hosts since then. It's an absolute honour to be asked to take the host chair at this time and build on that legacy," said Cochrane.

Before his Ottawa posting, Cochrane spent nearly two decades covering politics in his home province of Newfoundland and Labrador. He was awarded a Canadian Screen Award for television reporting and three awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association of Canada (RTDNA) for best radio feature, digital analysis and hosting.

A regular on Power & Politics as a guest host and reporter, Cochrane will take over as the permanent host effective immediately.

"I want it to be smart, I want it to be entertaining, I want it to be interesting," Cochrane said. "Accountability is going to be at the core of what we do but I also want it to be a lot of fun."

"Power & Politics is the place where politicians are challenged to defend and explain the decisions that impact Canadians. In an increasingly polarized environment, David is the perfect choice to direct a civil, fair and balanced conversation," said Brodie Fenlon, CBC News' editor in chief.

"Armed with facts and a human touch, he will bring people from different viewpoints and regions to the national conversation."