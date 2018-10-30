Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could face a tough crowd when he delivers a speech to 338 young women later today — just hours after he expelled from the Liberal caucus two women who were members of his cabinet before resigning over the SNC-Lavalin affair.

The young women, representing every riding in Canada, are in town for the annual Daughters of the Vote summit.The event is organized by Equal Voice Canada, an organization working to get more women elected to all levels of political office across Canada.

A number of participants walked out during a speech by Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

This year's Daughters of the Vote day lands less than 24 hours after Trudeau expelled Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott from the Liberal caucus, saying that trust with the two former cabinet ministers has been irreparably broken.

A number of participants in today's event already have tweeted their support for the two women.

We are the woman of Canada and we stand with <a href="https://twitter.com/Puglaas?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Puglaas</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/janephilpott?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@janephilpott</a> 🇨🇦<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DaughtersOfCanada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DaughtersOfCanada</a> <a href="https://t.co/F2wwSFZwkk">pic.twitter.com/F2wwSFZwkk</a> —@Kaitlynkitzan

"We are here in Ottawa as young women participating in a conference and we wholeheartedly condemn you ejecting Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott from caucus," tweeted DeannaAllain, representing the riding of Hamilton Mountain.

"Respect the integrity of women and indigenous leaders in politics. Do better."

Both Wilson-Raybould and Philpott were spotted in the House of Commons's gallery for the start of the Daughters of the Vote speeches, which included one from former prime minister Kim Campbell.

"It was an extraordinary experience to be in there and to hear these women speak," said Philpott.

"I want to salute all of the leaders who are in the room today who spoke and the Daughters of the Vote organization for choosing just such an incredible array of bright women who are speaking on some of the most important topics of our country. I was deeply moved by their passion, their enthusiasm and the wisdom that was displayed."

Trudeau will speak at 12 p.m. ET. CBCnews.ca will carry it live.