Daniel Thibeault

Daniel Thibeault

CBC/Radio-Canada

    Latest from Daniel Thibeault

    Canadian

    Going Dutch

    Going Dutch is a novel by James Gregor.
    Books
    Canadian

    Mooncalves

    Mooncalves is a novel by Victoria Hetherington.
    Books
    Canadian

    The Western Alienation Merit Badge

    The Western Alienation Merit Badge is a novel by Nancy Jo Cullen.
    Books
    Short Story

    Dianne Warren explores the power of chance encounters during COVID-19 in this short story

    Covid Clarinet is a short story by Dianne Warren, part of CBC Books' Transmission series about life during COVID-19.
    Books Transmission

    Dianne Warren

    Dianne Warren is an author from Regina, Saskatchewan.  Her most recent novel, The Diamond House, was published in June, 2020.
    Books
    Personal Essay

    Carol Rose GoldenEagle on the joys of having her adult children home again during the COVID-19 pandemic

    Sanctuary is a personal essay by Carol Rose GoldenEagle, part of CBC Books' Transmission series about living during COVID-19.
    Books Transmission

    25 books about being Black in Canada

    Read these works of fiction, nonfiction and poetry about the experience of Black Canadians.
    Books

    20 Canadian books for kids and teens to read for National Indigenous History Month

    June is National Indigenous History Month. Celebrate by reading one of these books for younger readers by First Nations, Métis and Inuit authors.
    Books

    Carol Rose GoldenEagle

    Carol Rose GoldenEagle is a Cree and Dene author whose books include the novels Bearskin Diary and Bone Black. 
    Books
    Canadian

    Execution Poems

    A poetry collection by George Elliott Clarke.
    Books
    Forest of Reading

    Here are the 2020 Silver Birch Fiction Award finalists: 10 great Canadian books for readers in Grades 3-6

    Ten Canadian books are finalists for the 2020 Silver Birch Fiction Award, which celebrates fiction books for readers in Grades 3-6.
    Books

    The Tradition

    A poetry collection by Jericho Brown.
    Books
    Short Story

    A girl struggles to find her way out of a dark tunnel in this story by 16-year-old Lily McCarthy

    Tunnel Vision is an original short story by Lily McCarthy, part of CBC Books' Transmission series about life during COVID-19.
    Books Transmission
    Canadian

    Followers

    Followers is a book by Raziel Reid.
    Books
    Canadian

    Sara and the Search for Normal

    Sara and the Search for Normal is a book by Wesley King.
    Books