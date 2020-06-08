Daniel Thibeault
Going Dutch
Going Dutch is a novel by James Gregor.
Mooncalves
Mooncalves is a novel by Victoria Hetherington.
The Western Alienation Merit Badge
The Western Alienation Merit Badge is a novel by Nancy Jo Cullen.
Short Story
Dianne Warren explores the power of chance encounters during COVID-19 in this short story
Covid Clarinet is a short story by Dianne Warren, part of CBC Books' Transmission series about life during COVID-19.
Dianne Warren
Dianne Warren is an author from Regina, Saskatchewan. Her most recent novel, The Diamond House, was published in June, 2020.
Personal Essay
Carol Rose GoldenEagle on the joys of having her adult children home again during the COVID-19 pandemic
Sanctuary is a personal essay by Carol Rose GoldenEagle, part of CBC Books' Transmission series about living during COVID-19.
25 books about being Black in Canada
Read these works of fiction, nonfiction and poetry about the experience of Black Canadians.
20 Canadian books for kids and teens to read for National Indigenous History Month
June is National Indigenous History Month. Celebrate by reading one of these books for younger readers by First Nations, Métis and Inuit authors.
Carol Rose GoldenEagle
Carol Rose GoldenEagle is a Cree and Dene author whose books include the novels Bearskin Diary and Bone Black.
Canadian
Execution Poems
A poetry collection by George Elliott Clarke.
Forest of Reading
Here are the 2020 Silver Birch Fiction Award finalists: 10 great Canadian books for readers in Grades 3-6
Ten Canadian books are finalists for the 2020 Silver Birch Fiction Award, which celebrates fiction books for readers in Grades 3-6.
The Tradition
A poetry collection by Jericho Brown.
Short Story
A girl struggles to find her way out of a dark tunnel in this story by 16-year-old Lily McCarthy
Tunnel Vision is an original short story by Lily McCarthy, part of CBC Books' Transmission series about life during COVID-19.
Canadian
Followers
Followers is a book by Raziel Reid.
Canadian
Sara and the Search for Normal
Sara and the Search for Normal is a book by Wesley King.
