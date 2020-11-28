Ottawa unveils funding for poultry and egg farmers hurt by free-trade deals
Agriculture minister announced the long-awaited funds on Saturday
Canadian egg and poultry farmers who've lost domestic market share due to two recent free-trade agreements will have access to $691 million in federal cash.
Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau announced the long-awaited funds on Saturday in a virtual news conference.
The money follows a previously announced $1.75 billion for the dairy sector linked to free-trade deals with Europe and countries on the Pacific Rim.
Those funds were to flow over eight years, and the first $345 million payment was sent out last year.
But on Saturday, Bibeau announced a schedule for the remaining payments that will see the money allocated over three years.
The dairy, poultry and egg industries in Canada are regulated to ensure a steady income for farmers in that sector, but Canada's foreign trade partners argue the system is protectionist.
