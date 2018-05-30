Fatal Cyclone crash just the latest tragedy in tortured saga of Canada's military helicopters

It was called "the worst procurement in the history of Canada" by a former Conservative defence minister.

The Canadian Armed Forces' journey from the Sea King helicopter to the Cyclone CH-148 was long and, in the words of another minister, "torturous."

With the arrival of the new Cyclones in 2018, it appeared that long journey was over.

Then, a crash at the end of April cost the lives of two sailors and four airmen — once again fixing a spotlight on the twists, turns, false starts and compromises involved in getting new air force choppers on navy ships.

